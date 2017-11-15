MQM has fallen on bad days

Two theories diametrically opposed to each other are being propounded regarding the attempt to merge MQM Pakistan headed by Faqooq Sattar with Pakistan Sarzameen party chaired by Mustafa Kamal. One theory says it is a clever political gimmick of these two leaders to save the sinking ship of the MQM. Deep down they are one and the same thing . Both of them had parted ways with Altaf Bhai only because they had come to realize that the only chance of their political survival lies in their unity as well as giving a wide berth to Altaf Bhai, otherwise,they would lose whatever political hold they had at the moment; on the contrary,some people are of the view that the only way to see the back of the PPP in Sindh is to have a credible strong opposition in the province as strong resentment exists about massive corruption during the last ten years that the PPP has been in power in this province and that is why patriotic element of the country are behind the political game to prop up the MQM which they consider to be quite capable of beating the PPP at the hustings. The merger attempt, however, has hitherto not succeeded because of the ego problem of many of the MQM stalwarts.

