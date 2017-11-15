Islamabad Dharna: Differences developed that who would clear the area of protesters
ISLAMABAD, November 15: Protestors camping outside Islamabad continued their sit-in for tenth day on Wednesday as authorities of Punjab province and federal government locked horns over limits.
According to reports, the Punjab province and Islamabad authorities have developed differences on who would clear the area of protestors. Sources said the Islamabad administration sent a request to Punjab provincial government to remove the protest camps; however, the provincial government rejected the request, stating that Faizabad Interchange, where the protestors have erected their camps, comes within the limit of the federal capital.
Protesters from a group of religious parties have blocked the main highway into Islamabad, virtually locking down the Pakistani capital and causing commuter fury as authorities hesitated to act.
The roughly 2,000 protesters are demanding the resignation of the federal Law Minister Zahid Hamid over a hastily-abandoned amendment to the oath election candidates must swear regarding Khatm-e-Nabuwat. Young men armed with clubs are searching anyone approaching the protest site and refusing to let vehicles pass, pelting those who come near with stones. -NNI
