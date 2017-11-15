Indian diplomat summoned over ceasefire violations

  • Indian attitude of denying visa to cancer patient regrettable: FO

ISLAMABAD, November 15: Pakistan on Wednesday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to lodge protest against the ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC).
A foreign ministry statement said the Director General (SA & SAARC), Dr Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner Mr. J.P. Singh and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces in Chirikot Sector on 14 November 2017, resulting in the shahadat of a 75 years old lady Mehmooda Begum w/o Sher Wali Muhammad.
Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations. In 2017 to date, Indian forces have carried out more than 1300 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, resulting in the Shahadats of 50 innocent civilians and injuries to 165, as compared to 382 ceasefire violations in 2016.
The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws. The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.
The Director General (SA & SAARC) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary. He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.
The spokesman said Indian attempt to politicize a humanitarian case by denying medical visa to a cancer patient was regrettable. – DNA/Agencies

