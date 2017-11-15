NAB presents two witnesses in Sharif family’s corruption references as trial formally begins

  • Court approves Nawaz, Maryam’s appearance
    exemption pleas

ISLAMABAD, November 15: Two prosecution witness statements were recorded against former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law retired captain Muhammad Safdar in an accountability court as a trial pertaining to three National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references against them went underway on Wednesday. The accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir allowed Nawaz Shairf exemption to appear before the court for seven days. The court has accepted the application of Nawaz Sharif from exemption in appearing in court from 20th November to 27th November. The court has also accepted one month exemption plea of Maryam Nawaz from appearing before the court.
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar on Wednesday appeared before Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir in three references filed by NAB against them on the directions of Supreme Court of Pakistan. It was 6th appearance of Nawaz Sharif in court and 8th appearance of Maryam Nawaz and captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar in court. The court has adjourned further hearing on references till 22nd November. Court has declared Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz proclaimed offenders in the references. Khawaja Muhammad Harris, counsel of former prime minister cross examined two prosecution witnesses on Wednesday. On the next hearing four witnesses of the prosecution have been summoned.
Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz had sought exemption on the account of the medical condition of Nawaz’s wife, Kulsoom Nawaz, who is undergoing treatment for lymphoma in London. The court allowed Nawaz to be exempted for a week and Maryam for a month. The starting date of the exemption period will be clarified once the written order of the court is released.
Khawaja Harris stated that Nawaz’s pleader, Zafir Khan Tareen, will appear on the former premier’s behalf during his absence. Maryam also submitted an exemption request, stating that her pleader Jahangir Jadoon will appear on her behalf while she is away, and added that she will be availble if the court summons her.
When the court inquired her reasons, Maryam’s counsel mentioned her mother’s ailment, security issues, and the need to look after her young daughter as the reasons. The Sharifs then exited the court. – Sabah

