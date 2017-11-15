NSC raises concerns over enemy’s efforts to destabilise Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, November 15: The National Security Committee (NSC) on Wednesday expressed concerns over the enemy’s attempts to destabilize Pakistan.
In a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, members of the committee observed that the intelligence agencies of enemy states have redoubled their efforts to affect the peace and security of the country.
The committee also protested against the recent attacks on police officials and a cross-border attack by terrorists from Afghanistan in Pakistan’s Bajaur
Agency. Following a briefing on the security situation in Balochistan, members of the NSC expressed satisfaction on the improvement in the province’s situation through the efforts of the armed forces and other law enforcement agencies. “The federal government will continue to fully cooperate for Balochistan’s development,” the committee observed, adding that the government will ensure the timely provision of funds for development projects. The committee resolved to create a mechanism to incorporate transparency in development projects. Attendees were also briefed on arrangements along the Balochistan border to restrain terrorists from entering the province and the federal government’s active placement of top-notch law enforcement officers in the province. Members of the NSC discussed the oil and gas pipeline projects with different countries and agreed on availing opportunities that are in the national and economic interests.
The meeting was attended by senior civil and military leadership including the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of Air Staff Sohail Aman, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, and Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif.-Agencies
