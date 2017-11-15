Majority of PML-N leaders are parting ways from Nawaz Sharif: Imran Khan
Says there should be no delay in holding of elections after the end of the current government
KHANPUR, November 15: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has on Wednesday claimed that majority of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders are parting ways from Nawaz Sharif, and the government is therefore likely to dissolve before time. He said if the government will lose the numbers then the constitutions says the elections should be held in 90 days.
PTI chief expressed his views while talking to media in Khanpur area of Haripur. He demanded that elections should be conducted within 90 days if PML-N government is ended. He said that there should be no delay in holding of elections after the end of the current government.
Imran Khan also talked about environment and said lives of people in Punjab are in danger due to pollution. PTI chief said we now have to determine where to create make buildings and where to keep fields and forests.
He claimed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has planted 1.18 billion trees which no other government could do, and added that the government is fighting against timber mafia as well.
Pakistan can earn enough money through tourism that there will be no need to take loans, affirmed Imran. -Sabah
