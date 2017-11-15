NAB to reinvestigate Ishaq Dar in Hudaibiya Paper Mills case
ISLAMABAD, November 15: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will reinvestigate Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in Hudaibiya Paper Mills case, the anti-graft body said in a press statement on Wednesday.
NAB is initiating reinvestigations into the case to fulfil legal requirements in the light of a Supreme Court verdict, the statement read.
The apex court, in its verdict on review petitions in the Panama Papers case, had directed the anti-graft body to reopen Hudaibiya case in a week, at which NAB officials had assured of filing an appeal in the case.
Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, a couple of days ago, had constituted a three-member bench for hearing Hudaibiya case against Sharif brothers on the NAB’s appeal.
On September 20, NAB had filed the appeal in the Supreme Court against the LHC decision, naming former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his brothers Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and late Abbas Sharif, their mother Shamim Akhter, Shehbaz’s son and MNA Hamza Shehbaz, Nawaz’s daughter Maryam, and others as respondents. It had pleaded the Supreme Court to dismiss the LHC decision to quash the case and order a reinvestigation into the scam as per the new evidence, which surfaced in the Panama case Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report. The Hudaibiya Paper Mills was allegedly used as a cover by the Sharif family to launder money outside the country in the 1990s.-Agencies
