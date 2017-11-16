Afghanistan no longer depends on Pakistan for transit trade: Abdullah Abdullah

Image result for Afghanistan no longer depends on Pakistan for transit trade: Abdullah Abdullah

Afghanistan’s Chief Executive said that his country no longer depends on Pakistan for transit trade.
In response to a question at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), an American think-tank, Abdullah Abdullah said Afghanistan used to rely on only one transit road, which was through Karachi, however the situation has changed and that is not the case anymore, as Afghanistan can now also use Iran’s Chabahar Port.
There has been no response from Pakistan yet, but the founder of Pakistan-Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce, Zubair Motiwala told Voice of America that Pakistan still remains the best option for Afghan traders.
“There’s a world of difference between transit trading from Chabahar Port and the Pakistani ports. Firstly, the route and the terrain is a big factor. When the route is longer, your expenses increase automatically. Therefore, the shortest and most economical route for the Afghan traders is Karachi and Bin Qasim Port.
“And when Gwadar is fully developed and functional it would prove to be the best and most logical option for Afganistan’s trade and transit. And that’s not even up for debate,” Motiwala said
India is also contributed greatly to the development of Iran’s Chabahar Port as well as investing heavily in the newly developed port. The reason-in-chief being; India intends to bypass Pakistan and increase its trade relations with Afghanistan.
Just a week ago, the first shipment of wheat from India reached Afghanistan via Chabahar. India wasn’t given permission to use Pakistan’s land route, hence the alternate route.
Pakistan is allowing Afghanistan to use its ports, but has not authorised them to use its land routes while trading with India due to security concerns.
Afghanistan has also said, that if Pakistan does not allow its trucks to use its land routes, then Afghanistan shall respond by not allowing Pakistani trucks to travel to Central Asian countries, via its land routes.

News In Pictures

Peace in Afghanistan is more important for Pakistan than any other country: Army Chief
NA passes Elections (Amend) Bill 2017 to restore Khatm-i-Nabuwwat laws to their original form
CJP dismisses Nawaz’s appeal on multiple references petition
Pakistan, India need to engage in meaningful dialogue: Foreign Office
SC forms bench to probe Pakistanis involved in Panama scandal
Govt committed to FATA’s mainstreaming, merger: PM
IHC orders protesters to abide by the law, end Islamabad sit-in
U.S wants to divide Pakistan and Iran: Iranian Envoy
Afghanistan no longer depends on Pakistan for transit trade: Abdullah Abdullah
ICC suspends Mohammad Hafeez from bowling in international cricket
Pakistan and Russia agree to strengthen bilateral trade ties
NAB to reinvestigate Ishaq Dar in Hudaibiya Paper Mills case

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved