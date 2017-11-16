The PML(N) leadership including its Chief and his daughter are doing disservice to the country as well as digging their own political grave by passing unwarranted remarks against the judges of the Apex court and making a fun of the contents of their verdict given on the review petition of Mian Nawaz Sharif.
By doing so they are only making themselves as a laughing stock of the common man of this country.
It is after a fairly long time that the Nawaz family which was accustomed to getting things done in its favour to its liking by using the enormous money it has at its disposal is confronted with a judiciary which is above board and whose judges aren’t purchasable commodity.
In sheer frustration Nawaz Sharif and his henchmen have been indulging in rhetoric against the judiciary and the Establishment which tantamount to contempt of court . It goes to the credit of the judiciary that it has been ignoring their malicious statements. It goes without saying that natural justice has come into play against them. They probably never thought in their wildest dream that a day would come when they would have to be asked in a court room to let the people know how have they come into such a big money ? Somebody had very rightly said that behind every big fortune there is a hidden crime.
The rulers are facing their nemesis
