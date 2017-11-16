U.S wants to divide Pakistan and Iran: Iranian Envoy
ISLAMABAD, November 16: Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost has said that the United States wants to divide Pakistan and Iran .
In an exclusive interview with The Nation here, the envoy said there was a huge potential of cooperation between the two powers of the region, “with good neighbourly ties and whole history of friendship and fraternity.”
He said Iran and Pakistan were determined to boost the relationship, which was “completely opposite to the Western apparatus, creators of division among Muslim societies, which unfortunately has been evident in recent years. The Muslim societies have been under fire of division, which exactly being pursued by foreign elements.” Honardoost said Afghan issue was very important as well as complicated. “Afghanistan is since long victim of terrorism, and international powers of trans-region by their secret and open support to the terrorist groups, for their interests have been furthering their designs. Afghan problem has no military solution and peace and durable stability could be achieved in that country through dialogue and discussions,” he added. Honardoost said through cooperation Pakistan and Iran could help resolve the Afghanistan issue. “Iran and Pakistan as two important neighbours of Afghanistan and through the support of central government in Kabul can find a solution,” he maintained. Honardoost said presence of foreign countries and specifically the US was not the only factor, which was disturbing security and stability in the chaos-ridden Afghanistan. – Agencies
