IHC orders protesters to abide by the law, end Islamabad sit-in
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered on Thursday those protesting to end their sit-in at Faizabad Interchange of the capital.
Two religious parties have been camped at the key route linking Islamabad and Rawalpindi for over a week in protest against the government’s change, and then reversal, of the finality of Prophethood oath for lawmakers.
Hearing the petition filed by Maulana Allah Wasaya against the amendments to the clauses related to the finality of Prophethood in the Elections Act, 2017, Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui remarked that the petition will be taken up on the condition of ending the sit-in.
He directed the petitioner’s counsel to abide by the law and end the sit-in so the public’s miseries can end. The judge observed
further that the young, elderly, employees, and students are being adversely affected due to the protest. The petitioner’s counsel wants the government to make public the report of the inquiry committee headed by Senator Raja Zafarul Haq. During the hearing, the judge also observed that if a good deed is carried out wrongly, then it becomes a wrong act. He also ordered the petitioner’s counsel to apologise for the scandalous remarks reportedly ushered against the chief justice of Pakistan at the protest. The hearing was then adjourned until November 29. In a written order issued later, the judge asked the government why it failed to control the situation and allow the protesters to occupy Faizabad Interchange instead of directing them to the designated venue for protests – Parade Ground. – Agencies
