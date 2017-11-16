SC forms bench to probe Pakistanis involved in Panama scandal

ISLAMABAD, November 16: Supreme Court (SC) has on Thursday formed a 2-member bench to probe the involvement of all the Pakistanis in Panama Papers scandal, sources reported.
The bench has been formed upon the appeals filed by Jamaat Islami (JI) chief and Advocate Tariq Asad.
Justice Ijaz Afzal will be heading the bench while Justice Maqbool Baqir will be the other member.
259 Pakistanis had reportedly founded companies with Mosack Fonseca according to Panama Papers leaked by International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) in April 2016. Pakistan’s ruling family was hit the hardest by the leaks as a case filed on the basis of these leaks led to the ousting of the former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif by SC on July 28. Nawaz Sharif and his family are still facing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references filed upon the advice of SC in the same Panama Papers case.-Agencies

