Pakistan, India need to engage in meaningful dialogue: Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India need to engage in meaningful discussion on confidence building measures, arms race and strategic stability in South Asia.
During weekly media briefing here Thursday Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said Pakistan was committed to its policy of peaceful neighborhood while India’s posture including its false claims of surgical strike and unprecedented escalation on the Line of Control and Working Boundary were threats to peace.
Replying to questions, he said as responsible member of the international community, Pakistan believed in peace but at the same time our armed forces were fully prepared and competent to defend the country against all threats. “Indian xenophobic posture is threatening to regional peace and tranquility, also developments like testing of missiles underscore the need for two countries to engage in meaningful discussion”, he added. He said Pakistan and the United States were engaged in a comprehensive dialogue to bridge gap between perceptions of the two countries on different issues. He said two sides were trying to reach a consensus on how to move forward. He said the process of renewed engagement started when Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi met American leadership on sidelines of the UN General Assembly Session in New York. “This was followed by exchange of several visits by senior officials of the two countries and delegation level talks,” he added. – Agencies

