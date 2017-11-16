CJP dismisses Nawaz’s appeal on multiple references petition
ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan dismissed on Thursday Nawaz Sharif’s appeal on the registrar’s decision rejecting his petition which sought an end to the multiple corruption cases against him.
On October 13, the former prime minister had approached the Supreme Court seeking an end to the multiple references against him and pleaded that they are combined into one.
However, the apex court’s registrar had rejected the petition, saying the petitioner needs to approach the relevant forum.
Later, Nawaz appealed the registrar’s decision which was heard in-camera today by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, who dismissed the appeal. Talking to Geo News, Nawaz’s counsel Khawaja Harris said they were not expecting this decision, adding that such appeals are usually heard in open court.-Agencies
