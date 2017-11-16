Peace in Afghanistan is more important for Pakistan than any other country: Army Chief
Commander US CENTCOM appreciates & acknowledges Pak Army’s contributions & sacrifices in war against terrorism
RAWALPINDI, November 16: Commander United States Central Command (US CENTCOM) General Joseph L. Votel called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Thursday.
According to ISPR, their discussions focused on regional security situation and Afghanistan, Pak-Afghan border management and Pakistan’s positive contributions towards peace and stability in the region.
The COAS said that peace in Afghanistan is more important for Pakistan than any other country, also reiterated that Pakistan has done its best despite constraints and shall continue efforts for the sake of it’s future, in line with aspirations of Pakistani people. However, the same was not being reciprocated as evident from the continued attacks from across the border.
US General Joseph L. Votel appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Army’s contributions and Pakistan’s sacrifices in War against terrorism.-Sabah
