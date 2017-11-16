Peace in Afghanistan is more important for Pakistan than any other country: Army Chief

  • Commander US CENTCOM appreciates & acknowledges Pak Army’s contributions & sacrifices in war against terrorism

Image result for Peace in Afghanistan is more important for Pakistan than any other country: Army Chief

RAWALPINDI, November 16: Commander United States Central Command (US CENTCOM) General Joseph L. Votel called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Thursday.
According to ISPR, their discussions focused on regional security situation and Afghanistan, Pak-Afghan border management and Pakistan’s positive contributions towards peace and stability in the region.
The COAS said that peace in Afghanistan is more important for Pakistan than any other country, also reiterated that Pakistan has done its best despite constraints and shall continue efforts for the sake of it’s future, in line with aspirations of Pakistani people. However, the same was not being reciprocated as evident from the continued attacks from across the border.
US General Joseph L. Votel appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Army’s contributions and Pakistan’s sacrifices in War against terrorism.-Sabah

News In Pictures

Peace in Afghanistan is more important for Pakistan than any other country: Army Chief
NA passes Elections (Amend) Bill 2017 to restore Khatm-i-Nabuwwat laws to their original form
CJP dismisses Nawaz’s appeal on multiple references petition
Pakistan, India need to engage in meaningful dialogue: Foreign Office
SC forms bench to probe Pakistanis involved in Panama scandal
Govt committed to FATA’s mainstreaming, merger: PM
IHC orders protesters to abide by the law, end Islamabad sit-in
U.S wants to divide Pakistan and Iran: Iranian Envoy
Afghanistan no longer depends on Pakistan for transit trade: Abdullah Abdullah
ICC suspends Mohammad Hafeez from bowling in international cricket
Pakistan and Russia agree to strengthen bilateral trade ties
NAB to reinvestigate Ishaq Dar in Hudaibiya Paper Mills case

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved