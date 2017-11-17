Maulvi Siraj- ul- Haque, Chief of the JI has very rightly suggested to the NAB authorities to start hospitals also in the vicinity of its offices and courts for the treatment of heart patients These hospitals should have latest state -of-the-art equipment and foreign heart physicians and surgeons as whenever any corrupt person involved in mega corruption cases appear before the NAB he invariably gets an heart attack and wants to go abroad for medical check. If this medical facility is provided to them next door a lot of their money and energy would be saved. Truer words were never spoken. The NAB would be well advised to give a serious consideration to this advice of the JI Chief.
Not all the cases registered by NAB in the past were bogus. If many of them were not taken to their logical conclusion and left in the mid way it was only due to political expediency. Time has certainly come when mistakes committed in the past are rectified. There should be across the board accountability and it should be ruthless. Those involved in mega corruption cases are no better than killers and murderers. They need to be hanged from the nearest lamp post in public glare so that a correct signal should go to the would-be swindlers and dacoits of public money.
A suggestion worth consideration
