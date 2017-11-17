PM directs FBR Chairman to submit detailed report on corrupt officers till November 28

ISLAMABAD, November 17: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has taken the serious notice of corruption reports in Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) and summoned reply from Chairman FBR till November 28.
According to details the chairman FBR under serious allegation of corruption as he started favour the corruption officials rather to take action. Report said The officer of Grade 20 Bahsarat Ahmed Quereshi, Sharif Awan, Shehr Bano, Wala Tabai, Grade 19 officials Abdul Hamid and Grade official Sajid Arain, Abdul Hamid Abro, Jawahar Ali Shah and Ansar Majeed are indulged in corruption, however rather taking disciplinary action against them they were being favoured by the chairman.
Taking action over the corruption reports, PM Abbasi asked Chairman FBR, through a letter, to summon an instant response over it till November 28.-Agencies

