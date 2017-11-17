LAHORE, November 17: Former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif remarked on Friday that he is willing to make any sacrifice for the sake of democracy. Nawaz Sharif said he has played role for strengthening democracy in country and will continue to play this role in future also. Nawaz Sharif said that he has eliminated terrorism, load shedding and unrest from country.
The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz head was speaking to the media
outside the mosque in Defence area of Lahore after offering Friday prayers. He added: “May God have mercy on the condition in the country.”
Nawaz Sharif said that complete law and order was restored in Karachi and Balochistan during the last four years. Nawaz Sharif said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is being completed with fast pace and CPEC project will not be allowed to fail. Nawaz Sharif said in 2013 he served the nation and with the blessings of Almighty Allah he will serve the nation in 2018 also.
Former prime minister said that PML-N never did the politics of propaganda, adding that always decisions were made in the best interest of the masses. He said Almighty Allah will end soon our difficulties.
Meanwhile Nawaz Sharif also visited the house of Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and congratulated him on the marriage of his daughter.-SABAH
Ready to make any sacrifice for democracy: Nawaz
LAHORE, November 17: Former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif remarked on Friday that he is willing to make any sacrifice for the sake of democracy. Nawaz Sharif said he has played role for strengthening democracy in country and will continue to play this role in future also. Nawaz Sharif said that he has eliminated terrorism, load shedding and unrest from country.
The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz head was speaking to the media
outside the mosque in Defence area of Lahore after offering Friday prayers. He added: “May God have mercy on the condition in the country.”
Nawaz Sharif said that complete law and order was restored in Karachi and Balochistan during the last four years. Nawaz Sharif said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is being completed with fast pace and CPEC project will not be allowed to fail. Nawaz Sharif said in 2013 he served the nation and with the blessings of Almighty Allah he will serve the nation in 2018 also.
Former prime minister said that PML-N never did the politics of propaganda, adding that always decisions were made in the best interest of the masses. He said Almighty Allah will end soon our difficulties.
Meanwhile Nawaz Sharif also visited the house of Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and congratulated him on the marriage of his daughter.-SABAH