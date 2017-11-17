NAB Lahore for placing Hasan, Hussain’s names on ECL

LAHORE, November 17: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday requested NAB Headquarters to place the names of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s sons, Hasan and Hussain Nawaz, on the Exit Control List (ECL), reported Geo News
NAB Lahore sent a letter to its headquarters for further action on the same.
NAB laws don’t apply to me and my brother, says Hasan Nawaz
Earlier in October, Hasan said that the summons, warrants or proceedings by NAB do not apply to him and his brother Hussain Nawaz as both of them hold British nationalities.
An accountability court had ordered the initiation of the process of declaring Hasan and Hussain proclaimed offenders for not appearing before the court.
The brothers, who reside outside Pakistan, are accused in all three references ordered by the Supreme Court in its July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case: Avenfield properties, Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metals Establishment, and Flagship Investment Ltd.
At a hearing of the references on October 9, Judge Mohammad Bashir had accepted NAB’s plea to declare Hussain and Hasan proclaimed offenders and separated their proceedings in the three references filed against them.
Their non-bailable arrest warrants, issued at the last hearing on October 2, remain in effect.-Agencies

Latest Currency Rates

