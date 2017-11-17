PTI to expel Dawar Kundi for leveling allegations against Gandapur: Imran
ISLAMABAD, November 17: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will expel MNA Dawar Khan Kundi for alleging that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Minister Ali Amin Gandapur protected the suspects involved in stripping, parading a 16-year-old in Dera Ismail Khan.
While speaking to media via video link, party Chairman Imran Khan called Dawar Kundi a “dissident”, adding he “is an estranged member of the party. He is a liar. Kundi will be expelled from the party.”
Imran also said that Kundi has been making statements against the party as well as against the chief minister. “He doesn’t even attend party meetings,” he added.
“If any member thinks that something is wrong then he should Continued on page 7
Continued from front page
complain to the party leaders but he [Dawar] goes and speaks in front of the media.”
Imran remarked that the party has a proper code of conduct regarding the issue and a disciplinary cell, which deals with such issues.
Over the allegations against Gandapur, Imran said that “there are false. I have spoken to the IG [Inspector General] who informed me that he has no pressure from Gandapur or anyone in the investigation of the case.” “Ali Amin says whoever is responsible for the [Dera Ismail Khan] incident should be awarded death sentence,” Imran added.-Agencies
