Armed Forces can’t remain oblivious to perpetual threat on eastern border, LoC: COAS
Pays tribute to Shaheed Captain Junaid & his family for their great sacrifice for the motherland
Chinese Special Envoy on Afghan Affairs calls on COAS
Rawalpindi, November 17 : Mr Deng Xijun, Special Envoy on Afghan Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Peoples Republic of China called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS). NNI Photo
RAWALPINDI, November 17: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa says armed forces cannot remain oblivious to preparations to respond to the perpetual danger on Eastern border and LoC.
He was speaking at the briefing on operational preparedness of the formations and the situation along Line of Control at Headquarters of Rawalpindi Corps in Rawalpindi on Friday.
General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed satisfaction on operational preparedness and the benefitting response given to unprovoked Indian ceasefire violations on LoC and Working Boundary.
He was given detailed briefing on operational preparedness of the formations and the situation along Line of Control.
Earlier, Commander 10 Corps Lt. General Nadeem Raza received the Army Chief when he arrived at the Corps.
Meanwhile Mr Deng Xijun, Special Envoy on Afghan Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, People’s Republic of China called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Friday. Matters of mutual interest including regional security issues with particular emphasis on Pak-Afghan border management and CT efforts were discussed during the meeting. Visiting dignitary appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Army’s contributions and Pakistan’s sacrifices in War against terrorism.-Agencies
Meanwhile,Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa laid wreath at grave of Captain Junaid Hafeez Shaheed and met his family at Islamabad.
Captain Junaid embraced Shahadat in Bajur on 13 November. COAS paid tribute to Shaheed and his family for their great sacrifice for the motherland.-Agencies
