Afghanistan thrash Pakistan at U-19 Asia cup in Malaysia
Making history, Afghanistan’s under-19 cricket team beat Pakistan on Sunday to bag the Asia Youth Cup trophy in Malaysia. The team won by a margin of 185 runs, with Ikram Ali Khelof making a century. He also became the ‘man of the match’ with his 107 not out. Afghanistan’s Mujeeb Zadran took an overall 20 wickets in the tournament and was named the best player of the tournament.
Pakistan had won the toss and elected to field. They managed to restrict Afghanistan to 248 for 7 off 50 overs. However, the greenshirts were all out on just 63 off 22.1 overs, with Afghanistan’s M Rahman taking 5-13 and Q Kamawal 3-18. Afghanistan’s chief executive Abdullah Abdullah also congratulated the team via Twitter.
“I feel proud to congratulate our nation on this very unique, rare and prideful occasion of our country’s cricket as Afghanistan’s U19 clinches historic win over Pakistan at the ACC U-19 Asia Cup and lifts the trophy for the first time in the history.”
