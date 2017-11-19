Nawaz Sharif is name of ideology for revolutionary change, says former PM
ABBOTTABAD, November 19: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Sunday that he has brought his review petition [in the Panama Papers case] to the people today.
Addressing a public gathering of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) at the Abbottabad college ground, the party chief said, “you have to decide my appeal. Give a decision that echoes far and wide”.
The PML-N president said he is not scared of jail or death.
“You have to promise, we will march together towards our destination. Don’t sit at home, we will walk together and change Pakistan’s destiny,” he told the crowd.
Referring to “those who talk about minus Nawaz Sharif,” the former premier said, “they don’t know today that Nawaz is the name of an ideology. All of you are this ideology. This ideology will bring a revolutionary change in the country”.
The disqualified prime minister then recalled what he termed the “Panama Tamasha [circus]”, saying a petition which was dismissed earlier was later admitted and he and his family were dragged through the courts.
He then referred to the “WhatsApp Tamasha”, “from which rare diamonds were sought and a JIT made in front of which we all were summoned.”
Nawaz said one day the JIT’s story will be uncovered before the world, adding that they toured the world but didn’t find any iota of corruption against him.
“And when all failed, they said you didn’t take a salary from your son, so you are disqualified,” he asserted.
However, he said he didn’t delay implementing the [Supreme Court] order. Addressing the crowd, Nawaz asked if four or five people can overturn the decision of 200 million people? “You will have to support Nawaz Sharif,” he stated, claiming that the people of Pakistan are his courts.
Talking about the Panama case review petition, which the Supreme Court recently rejected, Nawaz said they [court] raised a question ‘why caravans are looted’.
He was referring to Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan’s observation in the review judgment with the Urdu couplet: Idhar udhar ki na baat kar, yeh bata keh qafla kyon luta. Mujhe rahzanoon se gila nahin teri rehbari ka sawal hai (Don’t beat about the bush, explain why the caravan was robbed. I have no grudge with the dacoits, but doubt your leadership). – Agencies
Nawaz Sharif is name of ideology for revolutionary change, says former PM
ABBOTTABAD, November 19: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Sunday that he has brought his review petition [in the Panama Papers case] to the people today.
Addressing a public gathering of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) at the Abbottabad college ground, the party chief said, “you have to decide my appeal. Give a decision that echoes far and wide”.
The PML-N president said he is not scared of jail or death.
“You have to promise, we will march together towards our destination. Don’t sit at home, we will walk together and change Pakistan’s destiny,” he told the crowd.
Referring to “those who talk about minus Nawaz Sharif,” the former premier said, “they don’t know today that Nawaz is the name of an ideology. All of you are this ideology. This ideology will bring a revolutionary change in the country”.
The disqualified prime minister then recalled what he termed the “Panama Tamasha [circus]”, saying a petition which was dismissed earlier was later admitted and he and his family were dragged through the courts.
He then referred to the “WhatsApp Tamasha”, “from which rare diamonds were sought and a JIT made in front of which we all were summoned.”
Nawaz said one day the JIT’s story will be uncovered before the world, adding that they toured the world but didn’t find any iota of corruption against him.
“And when all failed, they said you didn’t take a salary from your son, so you are disqualified,” he asserted.
However, he said he didn’t delay implementing the [Supreme Court] order. Addressing the crowd, Nawaz asked if four or five people can overturn the decision of 200 million people? “You will have to support Nawaz Sharif,” he stated, claiming that the people of Pakistan are his courts.
Talking about the Panama case review petition, which the Supreme Court recently rejected, Nawaz said they [court] raised a question ‘why caravans are looted’.
He was referring to Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan’s observation in the review judgment with the Urdu couplet: Idhar udhar ki na baat kar, yeh bata keh qafla kyon luta. Mujhe rahzanoon se gila nahin teri rehbari ka sawal hai (Don’t beat about the bush, explain why the caravan was robbed. I have no grudge with the dacoits, but doubt your leadership). – Agencies