Police, FC conduct search operation at Pashtunabad
QUETTA, November 19: Police and Balochistan Frontier Corps (FC) is conducting a search operation at Pashtunabad area of Quetta , Balochistan.
While addressing a press briefing, Sector Commander FC Tasawar Sattar stated that operation will be conducted to search around 3,000 houses in the area.
“The area has been divided in four sectors, ” he said.
The commander further told media that operation is being conducted with coordination with police , Military Intelligence (MI) and other agencies.
“This is being done for enhancing security situation in the area and for stability,” he explained.
Furthermore, DIG police Abdul Razzaq Cheema told media that police is also taking part in the operation . “Almost 500 houses have been already searched,” he said. DIG further told media that the area has been sealed and no one is allowed to enter or exit the area. “After sunset today we will brief media about success of the operation ,” he said. – Agencies
