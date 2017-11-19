ISLAMABAD, November 19: The CJP has ordered Inspector General Police of Balochistan and provincial interior ministry to submit the report of incident within next three days.
The court will read the case and hear it further after report.
During last week, twenty bullet-riddled bodies were found from Turbat in Balochistan. As per initial reports the killed were from Punjab and was crossing Iran border illegally.
They were taken by human traffickers on promise of settlement in Europe after taking money from them. – Agencies
Turbat killings: CJP takes suo moto notice
