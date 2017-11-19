Rabi-ul-Awwal moon sighted; Eid Milad-un-Nabi on December 1

Image result for Rabi-ul-Awwal moon sighted; Eid Milad-un-Nabi on December 1KARACHI, November 19: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (CRHC) announced on Sunday that the crescent for the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal has been sighted in several parts of Pakistan. The first Rabi-ul-Awwal will be on Monday, Nov 20, 2017 while 12 Rabi ul Awwal, the Eid Miladun Nabi (S.A.W), will fall on December 1, Friday. CHRC Chairman Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman made the announcement after chairing a meeting of the moon sighting committee. – Agencies

