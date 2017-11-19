‘Sharif mafia’ fear Ishaq Dar will spill beans on corruption if removed from office: Imran Khan
Chairman Difa-e-Pakistan Council, Maulana Samiul Haq meeiting PTI Chiarman Imran Khan in Islamabad on Sunday. CM KPK Pervez Khattak is also present. – DNA
ISLAMABAD, November 19: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Sunday that the ruling party is not removing Finance Minister Ishaq Dar because the “Sharif mafia” is afraid he would spill the beans on alleged money laundering done by him for the family.
Imran in a tweet called Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi a puppet of Pakistan Muslim League-N President Nawaz Sharif, and criticised him for not removing Dar. He said, “Sharif mafia’s front man & absconder from justice facing multiple charges of corruption & money laundering”.
The former prime minister’s daughter asked Imran who ordered him today to post the said tweet.
Various parties have demanded that the finance minister step down in light of a corruption probe against him in money laundering and corruption cases.
Reports of Dar’s resignation surfaced again on Saturday before being rubbished by the PML-N.
Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb in a media talk said that such reports are baseless, while a PM House statement said that in light of Dar’s health and him seeking treatment abroad, as per cabinet rules, the finance ministry portfolio had already come under the prime minister’s control.
A corruption reference pertaining to Dar’s owning assets disproportionate to his known sources of income was filed by NAB in light of the Supreme Court’s July 28 judgment in the Panama Papers case.
The accountability court hearing the corruption case against Dar – who is in London to receive medical treatment for his heart condition – issued non-bailable warrants after the minister failed to appear in court for the fourth time on November 14.
The court also issued a notice to Dar’s guarantor for failing to ensure the presence of the minister and adjourned the hearing until November 21.
NAB has also announced that it would reinvestigate Dar in the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case. – Agencies
