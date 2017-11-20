Imran Khan deserves hossonas for declaring openly that if his government was formed in the centre he would do away with the policy of dishing out billions of rupees annually to the members of the assemblies for carrying out the so- called developmental activity in their political constituencies.He was right when he pointed out that recently billions of rupees under this policy were given by the PM to the legislators.It was such a colossal amount that a number of annual budgets of the KPK could have been prepared with it .
There is no denying the fact that this filthy practice which amounts to political bribery was introduced by Zia ul Haque and Mohammad Khan Junejo and it caught the fancy of the legislators for obvious reasons.If an independent audit of the money released under this head of account is made chances are that many cases of its misuse are unearthed.
Politics have become a very profitable business,lately.By investing a couple of millions in election one can become an MNA,MPA or a senator for a couple of years during the course of which one can mint money many times over the money spent by him on his election.No other business these days gives such a big dividend as the membership of Parliament does.
Misuse of taxpayers’ money
