NAB Chief orders indiscriminate action against corrupt elements
LAHORE, November 20: National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Monday was briefed about the corruption inquiry against the Sharif family, Chaudhry brothers and public sector companies.
DG NAB Lahore Saleem Shahzad briefed the meeting about the inquiry and presented a report to the DG about the delay in inquiries.
The NAB DG ordered an indiscriminate action against the corruption elements. He asked the officers not to succumb to any pressure. Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal ordered to complete the inquiries as early as possible as per law. He asked the officers to contact him directly in case of any problem. He said that all the staffers will work as a team. – Agencies
