CNS visits fleet units at sea, lauds high operational readiness of the units
KARACHI, November 20: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi on Monday, during his first visit to fleet naval units, witnessed an operational demonstration by the units underway at sea, said a statement released by the Pakistan Navy (PN).
Various Pakistan Navy ships and aircraft participated in the operational demonstration which was preceded by visit board search and seizure operations in which naval commandoes displayed their skills.
Chief of naval staff also interacted with the officers and men onboard PN ships and complimented them for their commitment to defend the motherland, added the PN statement.
Abbasi also lauded the high operational readiness of the fleet units and urged upon the officers and men to remain cognizant of the changing operational dictates to meet present and future challenges in the maritime domain.
The naval chief also emphasised upon maintaining optimum readiness at all times to successfully deal with all challenges.
During the visit, Abbasi reaffirmed the resolve of the navy to ensure the country’s seaward defence and safeguard maritime interests of the nation at all costs.
