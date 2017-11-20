CNS visits fleet units at sea, lauds high operational readiness of the units

Image result for Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi

KARACHI, November 20: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi on Monday, during his first visit to fleet naval units, witnessed an operational demonstration by the units underway at sea, said a statement released by the Pakistan Navy (PN).
Various Pakistan Navy ships and aircraft participated in the operational demonstration which was preceded by visit board search and seizure operations in which naval commandoes displayed their skills.
Chief of naval staff also interacted with the officers and men onboard PN ships and complimented them for their commitment to defend the motherland, added the PN statement.
Abbasi also lauded the high operational readiness of the fleet units and urged upon the officers and men to remain cognizant of the changing operational dictates to meet present and future challenges in the maritime domain.
The naval chief also emphasised upon maintaining optimum readiness at all times to successfully deal with all challenges.
During the visit, Abbasi reaffirmed the resolve of the navy to ensure the country’s seaward defence and safeguard maritime interests of the nation at all costs.

News In Pictures

SC, EC should take notice of Govt’s pre-poll rigging: Imran
Islamabad sit-in: Government hopeful for early resolution as stalemate continues
Paragon City Society: NAB seeks report to determine the linkage of Saad Rafique
CNS visits fleet units at sea, lauds high operational readiness of the units
NAB Chief orders indiscriminate action against corrupt elements
Rabbani decries state’s ‘helplessness’ over Islamabad protest
Irfan eager to make up for lost time
Ace boxer Waseem might quit representing Pakistan due to lack of funds and support
20 die, seven injured in Khairpur road accident
China draws three-stage path for Myanmar Bangladesh to resolve Rohingya crisis
‘Sharif mafia’ fear Ishaq Dar will spill beans on corruption if removed from office: Imran Khan
All options are available for dispersing Islamabad protest: Ahsan Iqbal

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved