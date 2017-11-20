Paragon City Society: NAB seeks report to determine the linkage of Saad Rafique
LAHORE , November 20: NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has sought the details of the agreements of the Paragon City and Paragon Exchange agreements.
In a letter, the NAB has ordered the Punjab Land Development Company to inform it about the status of the lands of Ashiana Iqbal given to Paragon City CEO Nadeem Zia and Director Ali Sajjad, cronies of Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.
The NAB has also issued notices to Nadeem Zia and Ali Sajjad. Sources said that Nadeem Zia and Ali Sajjad are considered to be front men of Khawaja Saad Rafique. – Agencies
Paragon City Society: NAB seeks report to determine the linkage of Saad Rafique
LAHORE , November 20: NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has sought the details of the agreements of the Paragon City and Paragon Exchange agreements.
In a letter, the NAB has ordered the Punjab Land Development Company to inform it about the status of the lands of Ashiana Iqbal given to Paragon City CEO Nadeem Zia and Director Ali Sajjad, cronies of Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.
The NAB has also issued notices to Nadeem Zia and Ali Sajjad. Sources said that Nadeem Zia and Ali Sajjad are considered to be front men of Khawaja Saad Rafique. – Agencies