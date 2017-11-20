Islamabad sit-in: Government hopeful for early resolution as stalemate continues
ISLAMABAD, November 20: Talks between the government and protest leaders failed on Monday with no breakthrough in sight as the protest leaders continue to demand the resignation of Federal Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid.
The government’s team comprised Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, Raja Zafarul Haq, Rana Sanaullah and Captain (retired) Safdar.
Iqbal had summoned the emergency meeting after appearing before the Islamabad High Court which had ordered the government to clear the protestors by Saturday morning.
Iqbal, addressing the media after a meeting of government and religious scholars on Monday evening, said the general consensus is to resolve the sit-in as soon as possible and in a peaceful manner.
“We all agree that this issue should be resolved as soon as possible in a peaceful manner. Pakistan cannot be affected by any kind of bloodletting,’ said the interior minister.
The meeting, after its conclusion also issued a joint statement, which
stated that there is absolutely no room for error in the Khatam-e-Nabuwat clause and a committee, formed with PML-N leader Raja Zafar-ul-Haq in the chair, will identify those responsible for the mistake and the change in the oath.
Iqbal further said that the committee formed under Haq will expedite the report and present it once completed
He added that Khatam-e-Nabuwat is the basis of Islam and the wish of the government is to resolve the issue “in hours, not days’.
“For the sake of the Ummah, the religion, and the country, we have to peacefully resolve the sit-in.”
Federal Minister of Religious Affairs Sardar Mohammad Yousaf said a committee will has been formed under Pir Hussainuddin for negotiations with the protesters and to suggest a comprehensive solution to the problem.
Earlier today, the interior minister, after appearing before the Islamabad High Court, had appealed to the protesters once more to end their sit-in peacefully.
Iqbal had said once more that the government wants to avoid taking action for fear of bloodshed. He had added that the Khatam-e-Nabbuwat laws are stronger than before.
“The impression that we compromised on Khatam-e-Nabbuwat is not correct. I am hopeful that we will resolve the issue in 24-48 hours,” he said further.
On Sunday, the interior minister had said that all options are available for dispersing the Islamabad protest, adding that a security operation is the last option as the government will try to avoid bloodshed.
The Islamabad High Court had given the government until 10am November 18 to remove the protesters ‘with force if need be’ but the government did not do so and instead opted for negotiations to find a peaceful way out.
The government had conducted another round of negotiations on Saturday night, but that too ended in stalemate with the protesters refusing to budge from their primary demand for the law minister’s resignation.
The religious parties have been protesting against the change in the finality of Prophethood oath in the law when the government passed the Elections Act 2017 last month. The change, dubbed a clerical error by the government, was immediately fixed as an amendment was passed later.
They also want responsibility fixed on other officials involved in the incident. Sources said on Saturday that protesters have refused to hold talks until Hamid is removed.
The protest has disrupted life in the capital and Rawalpindi, causing inconvenience as well as at least two reported casualties due to ambulances being unable to cross the protesters.
Islamabad sit-in: Government hopeful for early resolution as stalemate continues
ISLAMABAD, November 20: Talks between the government and protest leaders failed on Monday with no breakthrough in sight as the protest leaders continue to demand the resignation of Federal Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid.
The government’s team comprised Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, Raja Zafarul Haq, Rana Sanaullah and Captain (retired) Safdar.
Iqbal had summoned the emergency meeting after appearing before the Islamabad High Court which had ordered the government to clear the protestors by Saturday morning.
Iqbal, addressing the media after a meeting of government and religious scholars on Monday evening, said the general consensus is to resolve the sit-in as soon as possible and in a peaceful manner.
“We all agree that this issue should be resolved as soon as possible in a peaceful manner. Pakistan cannot be affected by any kind of bloodletting,’ said the interior minister.
The meeting, after its conclusion also issued a joint statement, which
stated that there is absolutely no room for error in the Khatam-e-Nabuwat clause and a committee, formed with PML-N leader Raja Zafar-ul-Haq in the chair, will identify those responsible for the mistake and the change in the oath.
Iqbal further said that the committee formed under Haq will expedite the report and present it once completed
He added that Khatam-e-Nabuwat is the basis of Islam and the wish of the government is to resolve the issue “in hours, not days’.
“For the sake of the Ummah, the religion, and the country, we have to peacefully resolve the sit-in.”
Federal Minister of Religious Affairs Sardar Mohammad Yousaf said a committee will has been formed under Pir Hussainuddin for negotiations with the protesters and to suggest a comprehensive solution to the problem.
Earlier today, the interior minister, after appearing before the Islamabad High Court, had appealed to the protesters once more to end their sit-in peacefully.
Iqbal had said once more that the government wants to avoid taking action for fear of bloodshed. He had added that the Khatam-e-Nabbuwat laws are stronger than before.
“The impression that we compromised on Khatam-e-Nabbuwat is not correct. I am hopeful that we will resolve the issue in 24-48 hours,” he said further.
On Sunday, the interior minister had said that all options are available for dispersing the Islamabad protest, adding that a security operation is the last option as the government will try to avoid bloodshed.
The Islamabad High Court had given the government until 10am November 18 to remove the protesters ‘with force if need be’ but the government did not do so and instead opted for negotiations to find a peaceful way out.
The government had conducted another round of negotiations on Saturday night, but that too ended in stalemate with the protesters refusing to budge from their primary demand for the law minister’s resignation.
The religious parties have been protesting against the change in the finality of Prophethood oath in the law when the government passed the Elections Act 2017 last month. The change, dubbed a clerical error by the government, was immediately fixed as an amendment was passed later.
They also want responsibility fixed on other officials involved in the incident. Sources said on Saturday that protesters have refused to hold talks until Hamid is removed.
The protest has disrupted life in the capital and Rawalpindi, causing inconvenience as well as at least two reported casualties due to ambulances being unable to cross the protesters.