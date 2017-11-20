SC, EC should take notice of Govt’s pre-poll rigging: Imran
Distribution of Rs 200 bln among parliamentarians
Says Nawaz’s attempt to befool the masses will never succeed
Chairman PTI Imran Khan presiding over a meeting with senior leadership at Bani Gala on Monday. – DNA
ISLAMABAD, November 20: The PML-N government has paid “political bribes” to members of the National Assembly and the Punjab Assembly, leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) have alleged after a party meeting on Monday.
During the meeting, chaired by Imran Khan, it was claimed that during its tenure, the federal and Punjab governments had distributed Rs200 billion among national and provincial ministers from discretionary funds.
Distributing such large volumes of funds among ministers ahead of the general elections amounts to pre-poll rigging, the PTI leadership concluded.
The party called upon the Election Commission of Pakistan and the Supreme Court to take notice of the distribution of funds from the state treasury. The time of distribution or the projects for which the funds were allegedly distributed were not specified by PTI leadership.
The PTI also repeated its demand for early elections to protect the country from its “worst economic, political and administrative crises in history”. “The current government is incapable of making
decisions,” a statement released by the PTI’s media cell read.
The party’s leaders also criticised Nawaz Sharif’s continuing influence over his party, saying that cabinet ministers take directions from the ousted premier instead of the current prime minister. The party leaders alleged that the division of power within the ruling party has given rise to mistrust and confusion in the country.
The party also condemned what it termed was a campaign led by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his “mafia” against the institutions of the state.
“Nawaz Sharif wants to hold the system hostage in order to hide his theft and corruption,” the statement read.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has on Monday said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif wanted to fool everyone but said making everyone fool wasn’t possible every time.
Reacting to the speech of the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Abbottabad, he said that Nawaz Sharif wanted to incite violence in the court by asking people for accountability.
