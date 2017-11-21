Azhar not rushing comeback after injury

Pakistan opener Azhar Ali will not be rushing to make a comeback from the knee injury which ruled him out of the five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, Daily Express reported.
Azhar, who wants to get match practice in domestic games before returning to the international fold, will be consulting Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) medical commission before entering the field again. Azhar incurred a knee injury during practice in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium before the Sri Lanka series in the UAE. In the absence of veterans Younus Khan and Misbahul Haq, Azhar was fielded against Sri Lanka in the two-match Test series. However, even in his presence, Pakistan faced first whitewash in the Emirates at the hands of the Islanders.
Azhar then went to England after being rested for the ODIs to receive treatment for his knee. He returned to the country a couple of nights ago and sources are claiming that he hasn’t been able to recuperate completely.
To this end, Azhar was suggested to spend some time practicing in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) before returning to the national team.
Moreover, he will be consulting PCB’s medical commission before becoming a part of the domestic tournaments. The commission will look at his progress on the knee injury and then allow his to commence since rushing back can aggravate the problem.
Azhar initially injured his knee during a 2015 series in the UAE, which has been a source of problem for the right-handed batsman since then. – MD

