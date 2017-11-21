There are some people who are never happy.Time was when they used to criticise the judiciary for the inordinate delay in the decision of criminal or civil cases.Now when the judiciary has picked up the speed they are raising their eyebrows over the speedy manner in which the courts are working these days.
Speedy trial should be welcomed
There are some people who are never happy.Time was when they used to criticise the judiciary for the inordinate delay in the decision of criminal or civil cases.Now when the judiciary has picked up the speed they are raising their eyebrows over the speedy manner in which the courts are working these days.
The question is what is the harm if quick decisions are made instead of cases lingering on for years in the courts? It should be appreciated that at long last the judges have girded up their lions and they have started reducing the pendency of cases by working overtime .
The former PM who has been spitting venom on the Establishment and the judiciary after his ouster from power would be well advised not to use political platform and instead fight it out in the courts which is the proper forum for the purpose.His ire is understandable given the fact that he has been declared as a dishonest person by the highest court of the country.That is the stigma which he would carry along with him to his grave.
It is not understandable as to why is the finance minister still clinging to power and is not resigning from his position despite the fact that he is allegedly involved in mega corruption cases ! Without the tacit understanding with the former PM he could not have remained finance minister for a single minute? The PM has proved himself to be a very weak administrator.He cannot raise his finger without prior sanction of the former PM to whom he is beholden because of all the aspirants for the office of the PM he was selected by him.