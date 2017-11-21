2 insurgents killed, FC official martyred in Turbat operation
TURBAT, November 21: As many as two insurgents were killed in a search operation at Turbat on Tuesday, informed security officials.
A security official was also martyred in the operation.
According to the sources, the Frontier Corps conducted a search operation on the information of presence of insurgents in the area.
On their arrival at the site, the insurgents opened fire on the forces. In retaliatory fire, two militants were killed while an FC official embraced martyrdom. Three security personnel were also injured during the operation.
On the suspicion of presence of insurgents, the security personnel are conducting search operations in the adjoining areas.
Meanwhile, the army informed on November 17 that a terrorist involved in murdering 15 people in Turbat had been killed during an intelligence-based operation.
Fifteen bullet-riddled bodies were recovered from the Buleda area of Kech district in Turbat, Balochistan last week.
The victims hailed from various areas of Punjab.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations, FC Balochistan conducted an operation near Alandur, Abdul Rehman village, Turbat.
“As soon the troops cordoned the area, the terrorists opened fire. During the exchange of fire, terrorist Younas Taukali was killed,” the ISPR said in its statement.
The army has identified Taukali as one of the top eight commanders of the banned outfit Balochistan Liberation Front.
Moreover, the army said Taukali was involved in laying IEDs for ambushing FC convoys and killing many civilians including, Rehmatullah Shohaz (founding member of Balochistan National Movement who later surrendered), Ghulam Jan (Lala Nazir’s cousin), Akram Hayathuk, Habibullah Taher and Saddam. – Agencies
