Shah asks govt to seek army’s help for ending Faizabad sit-in

ISLAMABAD, November 21: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) Khursheed Shah has suggested to the government to seek the help of the army to resolve the issue of continuing protest by religious parties in Islamabad.
Shah stated this while talking to the media on Tuesday. He said that summoning the military is a constitutional right of the government.
Holding ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif responsible for the present situation, Shah emphasised that negotiations should be held with the religious parties to resolve the problem. Speaking about the Elections Act Amendment Bill, Shah said that all efforts will be taken to pass the amendment bill in the National Assembly on Tuesday. “Leaders can be bad but not Parliament,” he said, adding that a disqualified person leading a party can never yield positive results. Following approval from the Senate, the opposition parties are seeking approval of the amendment bill by the NA. The amendment bill seeks reimposition of ban on disqualified parliamentarians from heading political parties. – Agencies

