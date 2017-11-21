Supreme Court takes notice of Islamabad sit-in, seeks reply from Government
ISLAMABAD, November 21: The Supreme Court took notice of the Islamabad sit-in on Tuesday and sought replies from the relevant government quarters.
Hearing a separate case, the notice was taken by a divisonal bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam when government officials and counsels informed the bench of hurdles being faced by them due to the ongoing sit-in by religious parties in Islamabad.
The court then sent notices to the secretaries of the interior and defence ministries, inspectors general of Punjab and Islamabad and the attorney general.
The apex court has sought a detailed report on what measures were
taken by the government to safeguard the rights of the public and adjourned the hearing until Thursday.
In his remarks, Justice Qazi Faez Isa asked which Shariah (Islamic law) permits obstruction of people’s routes and use of foul language.
Lockdown — Day 16
The protest by religious parties that has brought the capital to a standstill entered its 16th day on Tuesday after various rounds of talks between the government and protesters ended in a stalemate.
Talks held on Saturday and then on Monday failed with no breakthrough in sight as protest leaders continue to demand the resignation of Federal Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid.
The government, however, has formed another committee under senior cleric Pir Haseenuddin Shah for negotiations with the protesters and to suggest a comprehensive solution to the problem.
Pir Haseenuddin meets govt officials
On Tuesday, Pir Haseenuddin held a meeting with officials of the religious affairs minister regarding the administrative affairs of the committee, according to a spokesperson for the cleric.
The ministry officials apprised the cleric of their point of view whereas the cleric has sought from the government more powers to make decisions.
Pir Haseenuddin is the head of the Jamia Rizvia Zia-ul-Uloom seminary in Rawalpindi.
Following a meeting of government representatives and protest leaders on Monday, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal again expressed hope for a peaceful resolution of the issue.
“We all agree that this issue should be resolved as soon as possible in a peaceful manner. Pakistan cannot be affected by any kind of bloodletting,’ said the interior minister.
The meeting, after its conclusion also issued a joint statement, which stated that there is absolutely no room for error in the Khatam-e-Nabuwat clause and a committee, formed with PML-N leader Raja Zafar-ul-Haq in the chair, will identify those responsible for the mistake and the change in the oath. – Agencies
Supreme Court takes notice of Islamabad sit-in, seeks reply from Government
ISLAMABAD, November 21: The Supreme Court took notice of the Islamabad sit-in on Tuesday and sought replies from the relevant government quarters.
Hearing a separate case, the notice was taken by a divisonal bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam when government officials and counsels informed the bench of hurdles being faced by them due to the ongoing sit-in by religious parties in Islamabad.
The court then sent notices to the secretaries of the interior and defence ministries, inspectors general of Punjab and Islamabad and the attorney general.
The apex court has sought a detailed report on what measures were
taken by the government to safeguard the rights of the public and adjourned the hearing until Thursday.
In his remarks, Justice Qazi Faez Isa asked which Shariah (Islamic law) permits obstruction of people’s routes and use of foul language.
Lockdown — Day 16
The protest by religious parties that has brought the capital to a standstill entered its 16th day on Tuesday after various rounds of talks between the government and protesters ended in a stalemate.
Talks held on Saturday and then on Monday failed with no breakthrough in sight as protest leaders continue to demand the resignation of Federal Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid.
The government, however, has formed another committee under senior cleric Pir Haseenuddin Shah for negotiations with the protesters and to suggest a comprehensive solution to the problem.
Pir Haseenuddin meets govt officials
On Tuesday, Pir Haseenuddin held a meeting with officials of the religious affairs minister regarding the administrative affairs of the committee, according to a spokesperson for the cleric.
The ministry officials apprised the cleric of their point of view whereas the cleric has sought from the government more powers to make decisions.
Pir Haseenuddin is the head of the Jamia Rizvia Zia-ul-Uloom seminary in Rawalpindi.
Following a meeting of government representatives and protest leaders on Monday, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal again expressed hope for a peaceful resolution of the issue.
“We all agree that this issue should be resolved as soon as possible in a peaceful manner. Pakistan cannot be affected by any kind of bloodletting,’ said the interior minister.
The meeting, after its conclusion also issued a joint statement, which stated that there is absolutely no room for error in the Khatam-e-Nabuwat clause and a committee, formed with PML-N leader Raja Zafar-ul-Haq in the chair, will identify those responsible for the mistake and the change in the oath. – Agencies