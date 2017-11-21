China’s Assistant Foreign Minister calls on Army Chief

Rawalpindi, November 21: Assistant Foreign Minister and Special Envoy on Korean Peninsula Affairs of China Kong Xuanyou, and newly appointed Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) today at GHQ, said a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
Matters of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting, which was also attended by newly appointed Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing. The visiting dignitaries also acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s contributions for peace and stability in the region, added ISPR. – Agencies

