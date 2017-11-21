Terrible, demoralising message to nation, says Imran after amendment rejected in NA
ISLAMABAD, November 21: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday termed the rejection of a proposed amendment to the Elections Bill 2017 as a terrible and demoralising message to the nation.
He further said that all members of the PML-N in the national assembly “should hang their heads in shame for making a farce out of democracy”.
Imran said the government’s members in the lower house of the parliament had opposed an amendment to the election law to allow deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif remain as the head of his party.
The PTI chief further criticised the ruling party’s MNAs by saying that they “showed that their only purpose in the parliament is to protect the Sharif mafia’s corruption”. Imran added that moral authority is the core principal in a democracy, but the principal was negated the PML-N which “sought to place their corrupt leaders above all laws”.
The Lower House of Parliament rejected the amendment to Elections Bill 2017, which sought to restrict disqualified parliamentarians from heading a political party, after 163 members voted against the proposed change in legislation.
The leading opposition party in the National Assembly, Pakistan Peoples Party’s leader Naveed Qamar had earlier presented an amendment to the bill in the assembly.
The amended bill was rejected with 163 members opposing it while 98 voted members voting in its favour. – Agencies
