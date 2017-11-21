NAB court declares Dar absconder, orders initiating ‘proclaimed offender’ proceedings
ISLAMABAD, November 21: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s continuous absence from the accountability court hearing a corruption reference against him resulted on Tuesday in the initiation of the process to declare him a proclaimed offender.
As the hearing began on Tuesday, with a slight delay owing to the defence counsel’s late entry, Dar’s counsel, Qusain Faisal Mufti, submitted the minister’s third medical report and pleaded the judge to grant his client exemption from appearance.
The medical report stateD that one of Dar’s arteries is not functioning properly and the minister will have another medical checkup on November 29.
The counsel also requested the court appoint a legal representative (pleader) on the minister’s behalf so the proceedings can continue.
However, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Imran Shafique opposed the plea and requested the court to begin the procedure of declaring Dar a proclaimed offender due to his continuous absence.
The judge then reserved his decision on the defence’s plea. Announcing his decision, Judge Mohammad Bashir dismissed the pleas from Dar’s counsel to exempt his client from appearance and to appoint a legal representative on his behalf.
The court also issued a notice to Dar’s bail guarantor, Ahmad Ali Qudoosi, asking him to submit a written response on November 24 on why Dar’s surety bond of Rs5 million should not be confiscated. The hearing was then adjourned until December 4. In the hearing against the Sharif family by the same court, the judge had declared former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s sons Hussain and Hasan proclaimed offenders after they failed to appear in court despite repeated notices. The process of declaring an accused a proclaimed offender includes publication of advertisements in the press, posting of notices at prominent places directing the accused to appear in court within 30 days, and seizure of assets.
Constant no-show
The minister has skipped the last four hearings of the case, filed by the NAB in light of the Supreme Court’s Jule 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case, on account of receiving medical treatment in London. At the last hearing, the court had issued non-bailable warrants after the minister failed to appear in court. The court had also issued a notice to Dar’s guarantor for failing to ensure his presence. The judge had ordered Dar’s guarantor, Qudoosi, to ensure the minister’s presence today, warning that his surety bond of Rs5 million would otherwise be seized. The finance minister is accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income. In recent days, calls for Dar’s resignation have gained strength, especially with regards to NAB’s moves to place his name on the Exit Control List. The minister’s assets have already been frozen by the NAB after a nod by the accountability court. -Agencies
