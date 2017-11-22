It was a pity that for full two weeks the government allowed some protestors to hold traffic in the federal capital to ransom thus causing a lot of public inconvenience.It came into action only when a judge of the high court asked it to take urgent steps for the opening of road near Faizabad.The common man has a right to ask: where is the writ of the state?
Time was when the district magistrate and the SP Police used to come into action in such like situation automatically without any cue from their political bosses.They would immediately open dialogue with the protestors ,listen to their view point and promised them for early redressal of their grievances.In nine out of ten cases they used to succeed in defusing the situation.In some cases they had to use various crowd dispersal methods like use of baton charge,tear gas or opening of aerial firing in case some body amongst the protestors became violent and that was that.The government of the day gave full protection to them in dealing with mobs.The use of force in unavoidable cases for dispersing the violent mob is always fraught with danger and the possibility of killings in it cannot be ruled out altogether.
The DMs and the SPs lost their initiative the day the governments of the day started making them sacrificial lamb holding them responsible whenever the law and order situation went out of control.Besides, too much political interference and political expediency shown by the political leadership also discouraged the civilian administrators in finding out correct solution of the issues.The situation can be improved if the government following the formula right man for the right job appoints DMs and SPs on merit and then gives them a free hand to hammer out a formula for every crisis.
