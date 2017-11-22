LHC Review Board ‘ends’ Hafiz Saeed’s house arrest
LAHORE, November 22: A Lahore High Court review on Wednesday rejected appeal of the Punjab government seeking extension in detention of Jamat-ud-Dawa Chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and ordered it to release him.
A source in the Punjab government , however, said the authorities are planning to keep JuD Chief under house arrest in another case pending against him.
A three-member board headed by Justice Abdul Sami Khan and comprising Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan and Justice Aalia Neelum passed the order when the provincial and federal governments failed to bring any convincing evidence against Hafiz Muhammad Saeed.
The move comes just days after the US defence department persuaded Congress to drop a provision that had linked reimbursements to Pakistan with demonstrable action against Laskhkar-e-Taiba.
The officials of the interior ministry , foreign affairs, commerce, finance and law officers appeared before the board during an in-camera proceeding. Hafiz Muhammad Saeed was produced under high security arrangements.
During the proceedings, the officials presented reports and evidences before the board pleading that detention of Hafiz Saeed be extended for three months. They said that Pakistan might face cut in financial funding and support if Hafiz Saeed is released.
However, the board members observed that Hafiz Saeed had already been in detention for last 10 months and he could not be kept in detention for more period under the law. The judges asked the officials to present any cogent evidence against his involvement in any anti-state activity. However, the officials failed to present any solid evidence.
The board had earlier directed the finance ministry to furnish the evidence to justify detention or extension in detention of JuD Chief. – Agencies
LHC Review Board ‘ends’ Hafiz Saeed’s house arrest
LAHORE, November 22: A Lahore High Court review on Wednesday rejected appeal of the Punjab government seeking extension in detention of Jamat-ud-Dawa Chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and ordered it to release him.
A source in the Punjab government , however, said the authorities are planning to keep JuD Chief under house arrest in another case pending against him.
A three-member board headed by Justice Abdul Sami Khan and comprising Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan and Justice Aalia Neelum passed the order when the provincial and federal governments failed to bring any convincing evidence against Hafiz Muhammad Saeed.
The move comes just days after the US defence department persuaded Congress to drop a provision that had linked reimbursements to Pakistan with demonstrable action against Laskhkar-e-Taiba.
The officials of the interior ministry , foreign affairs, commerce, finance and law officers appeared before the board during an in-camera proceeding. Hafiz Muhammad Saeed was produced under high security arrangements.
During the proceedings, the officials presented reports and evidences before the board pleading that detention of Hafiz Saeed be extended for three months. They said that Pakistan might face cut in financial funding and support if Hafiz Saeed is released.
However, the board members observed that Hafiz Saeed had already been in detention for last 10 months and he could not be kept in detention for more period under the law. The judges asked the officials to present any cogent evidence against his involvement in any anti-state activity. However, the officials failed to present any solid evidence.
The board had earlier directed the finance ministry to furnish the evidence to justify detention or extension in detention of JuD Chief. – Agencies