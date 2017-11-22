Sharif, not PPP derailing democracy: Aitzaz Ahsan

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Aitzaz Ahsan on Wednesday hit back at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, saying it is not the PPP, but Sharif himself endangering the democratic set-up in the country.
Reacting to former prime minister’s criticism of the PPP for supporting a law introduced by a dictator, he said Sharif himself was prone to derail the democracy through his approach in the wake of his disqualification by the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case.
He claimed that a group within the PML-N was in the making under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar, but it was stifled.
Referring to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, who is undergoing medical treatment abroad, Senator Ahsan said the witness in the Hudaibiya Paper Mills was lying on a bed in a London hospital.
Earlier, speaking to the media after appearing before the accountability court, Nawaz Sharif slammed his political opponents, saying the PTI was not a democratic party, but he was deeply hurt by the Peoples Party’s move to support the law introduced by former military ruler General Pervez Musharraf.
He said that the parliament was not ready to protect dictators any more. – NNI

