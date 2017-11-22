RAWALPINDI, November 22: Another son of soil Maj Ishaq embraces martyrdom , Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor stated.
On his twitter account DG ISPR further said that Major Ishaq was martyred during a operation against terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan.
“The operation was conducted on intelligence of presence of terrorists
in the Kolachi area,” Ghafoor further said.
The press release by ISPR said that 28-year-old martyred major belongs to Khushab and left a widow and one-year-old son.
Janaza held at DI Khan and COAS attended the funeral, press release further said. – Agencies
