Those protecting a criminal are making mockery of democracy: Imran Khan
Files petition for FATA-KP merger
KOHAT, November 22: PTI chairman Imran Khan has said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif considers everyone a fool.
Talking to the media after inaugurating the newly constructed Police Lines on Wednesday, he said that those protecting a criminal are making fun of democracy. “I brought money from abroad and gave 60 documents to court. I will quit politics if a single lie proved,” he said.
He said that by protecting a disqualified and a dacoit, the PML-N MNAs have proved that they are not loyal to the nation.
The PTI chairman declared the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police an example for other provinces. “Nawaz Sharif is befooling the masses. Courts, not people, do accountability,” he maintained.
He said that the meeting without bullet proof glass is the new Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Imran Khan said that their political opponents have staged a big drama over the DI Khan incident.
Meanwhile, Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has filed a petition for the merger of Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Supreme Court of Pakistan.
President Mamnoon Hussain, FATA Secretariat, Law Ministry and Ministry of States and Frontier Regions have been made the major parties in the petition.
According to the Constitution of Pakistan, all the citizens have the equal rights, and the president has the authority of legislation to bring peace and governance in FATA as he has already announced reform package for the region, the petition read. It is further stated in the petition that government of KP has already carried out all the constitutional responsibilities and is ready for the merger now.
Regarding FATA-KP merger a resolution has already been passed in KP assembly and this issue has been raised on every forum by PTI before contacting the Apex Court, stated in the application. – Agencies
