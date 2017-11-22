SC admits petitions challenging Election Act 2017 for hearing

  • Dismisses objection challenging Nawaz Sharif’s specific clause in poll law

Related image

ISLAMABAD, November 22: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has on Wednesday admitted the petitions challenging Election Act 2017 for hearing by removing objections raised by the Registrar’s Office.
The petitions were filed by Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Member National Assembly (MNA) Jamshed Dasti, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Aam Aadmi Party, Pakistan Justice Democratic Critic Party and Justice Party.
Sheikh Rasheed’s counsel Dr Farogh Naseem appeared before Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar in his chamber today. Justice Saqib Nisar ordered the registrar to fix the petitions for hearing.
It is Continued on page 7
Continued from front page
worth mentioning here that the petitions had sought the Election Act 2017 to be declared null and void by the apex court. The registrar had raised objection and asked the petitioners to approach the relevant forum. The applicants then filed an appeal against the objection. – Agencies

