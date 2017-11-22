SC to hear petition against 436 Pakistanis in Panama Leaks today
ISLAMABAD, November 22: The Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear a petition against 436 Pakistanis in Panama Leaks apart from the Sharif family tomorrow.
The petition – which was submitted by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Siraj-ul-Haq in a bid to eradicate corruption from the country – was approved for hearing by the apex court in the last week.
Justice Aijaz Afzal will chair the two-member bench to hear the petition. The petitioner had argued that it is essential to take action against all those named in Panama Leaks and have offshore companies.
“If no action is taken then it is impossible to bring back the looted money,” the petition added. JI requested the apex court to take action against all those involved in corrupt practices.
Earlier, it was reported that SC had formed a 2-member bench to probe the involvement of all the Pakistanis in Panama Papers scandal.
The bench had been formed upon the appeals filed by Jamaat Islami (JI) chief and Advocate Tariq Asad. Justice Ijaz Afzal will be heading the bench while Justice Maqbool Baqir will be the other member.
These Pakistanis had established companies with the help of a law firm Mosack Fonseca, according to Panama Papers leaked by International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) in April 2016.
Pakistan’s ruling family was hit the hardest by the leaks as a case filed on the basis of these leaks led to the ousting of the former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif by SC on July 28.
Nawaz Sharif and his family are still facing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references filed upon the advice of SC in the same Panama Papers case.- Agencies
