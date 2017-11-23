PANAMA PAPERS CASE: SC seeks NAB, Govt reports on action taken against 436 Pakistanis
ISLAMABAD, November 23: The Supreme Court on Thursday sent notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the federal government seeking reports on action taken against 436 Pakistanis named in the Panama Papers. The Panama Papers, a massive investigation into secretive offshore companies owned by the world’s political and business elite, sparked controversy in several countries last year. At home, their publication had led to the disqualification of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. On Thursday, a two-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal, conducted a hearing on petitions filed by Jamaat-i-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq and Advocate Tariq Asad, which seek action against all those named in the Panama Papers. The petitions were clubbed together by the apex court today. During the hearing, Advocate Asad told the court that indiscriminate action should be taken against those who had “engaged in corrupt practices and set up off-shore companies in Panama.” – Agencies
