PANAMA PAPERS CASE: SC seeks NAB, Govt reports on action taken against 436 Pakistanis

Image result for SC seeks NAB, Govt reports on action taken against 436 Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, November 23: The Supreme Court on Thursday sent notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the federal government seeking reports on action taken against 436 Pakistanis named in the Panama Papers. The Panama Papers, a massive investigation into secretive offshore companies owned by the world’s political and business elite, sparked controversy in several countries last year. At home, their publication had led to the disqualification of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. On Thursday, a two-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal, conducted a hearing on petitions filed by Jamaat-i-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq and Advocate Tariq Asad, which seek action against all those named in the Panama Papers. The petitions were clubbed together by the apex court today. During the hearing, Advocate Asad told the court that indiscriminate action should be taken against those who had “engaged in corrupt practices and set up off-shore companies in Panama.” – Agencies

News In Pictures

Zardari again refuses to join hands with Nawaz
Govt can get rid of Faizabad protesters within three hours: Interior Minister
Islamabad sit-in continues for 18th day
IHC adjourns hearing of Faizabad sit-in case
Faizabad sit-in: SC holds govt responsible for not taking timely action
Army will support federal & Balochistan govts initiatives: COAS
Nawaz does not understand meaning of ideology: Bilawal
PANAMA PAPERS CASE: SC seeks NAB, Govt reports on action taken against 436 Pakistanis
‘Case be lodged against Abbasi, Ahsan and Nawaz: Fawad Chaudhry
Housing departments should avoid handing over residential schemes to people sans ensuring basic amenities: KPK CM
Vince makes his name but Australia battle back
Australia calls for US engagement in region amid China rise

Latest Currency Rates

Copyright Cherry 2013 , All Rights Reserved