Nawaz does not understand meaning of ideology: Bilawal

Image result for Nawaz does not understand meaning of ideology: Bilawal

LAHORE, November 23: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari slammed political opponent Nawaz Sharif and said that the former prime minister doesn’t even understand the meaning of ideology. Bilawal was taking a jibe at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s claimed that Nawaz Sharif is not a person but an ideology. PPP chair pointed out that Nawaz is being opportunistic by changing his position and statements to favour himself. “Mian Nawaz Sharif sahab doesn’t understand the meaning of ideology. You can’t change your position for your own purposes,” he said while speaking to media on Thursday. He went on to further criticise the PML-N head and said that Nawaz has been a part of all conspiracies against democracy in Pakistan. “Mian Nawaz Sharif sahab is a threat to democracy.” Sharing plans of PPP, he remarked that the party is working hard to strengthen the country’s democracy. -Agencies

